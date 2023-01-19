Estranged hubby fakes suicide to get Pattaya wife back

An estranged husband faked his own suicide in a failed attempt to reunite with his wife and son.

Identified only as Watchara, 50, the man had come from Chumphon Province to see his wife Pla, a fruit vendor at the Naklua Fresh Market. Neither she nor her son were home, however.

So Watchara poured soy sauce on a knife and laid it on his neck before taking a selfie. He sent the supposedly bloody photo to his son, who alerted his mother, who called authorities.







Watchara said he was surprised that police and paramedics showed up at his house and confessed he faked the entire thing.

Police warned him not to do it again and his wife, who said they had been separated for a while, was not impressed and did not reconcile with him.

































