50-year-old land mark Pattaya tree cut down

One of central Pattaya’s oldest trees was pronounced dead and cut down before it fell down.

The giant “yang Na” tree standing outside the Siam Commercial Bank near the intersection of Central and Second Roads was dismembered and removed over six hours Jan. 17.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said the “yang na” tree (Dipterocarpus alatus or resin tree) was more than 50 years old and died while still rooted. But the decaying tree posed greater danger of falling every day and had to be taken down.

The wood will be turned into fertilizer for use by the city’s Environment Department.

































