Oil prices in Thailand among most expensive in the world claims dismissed

The government has dismissed rumors alleging that oil prices in Thailand are among the most expensive in the world. It also urged individuals of questionable intent not to manipulate information for the purposes of sowing public confusion.

Pump prices for benzene and gasohol on Thursday (10 Mar) rose for the 18th time since the start of the year. The price of diesel is currently capped, although it had earlier been raised eight times.



Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has been closely monitoring global energy prices. The issue has become an urgent agenda for the government, as due to being a direct cost for manufacturing and transportation. The premier has consulted economic advisors and the National Energy Policy Committee to formulate practical response measures and minimize the impact on the public.







Thanakorn said high oil prices brought about by the Russia-Ukraine crisis are a problem facing all countries around the globe, urging people to keep this in mind while working to navigate the situation.



The spokesperson added that Thailand has experienced expensive oil many times in the past, most often due to external factors. He noted that pump prices in Thailand are still lower than those of neighboring countries.

Thanakorn said the prime minister has a clear policy to cap the diesel price and reduce the diesel excise tax. The premier has also assigned various agencies to seek out additional energy sources.(NNT)

































