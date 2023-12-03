Wat Mahathat marks 338 year history with grand celebration in Bangkok Dec 27 – Jan 2

Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, a revered cultural landmark in Bangkok, is set to welcome the public in a historic celebration of its 338-year legacy. The announcement was made in a press conference led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad.

Scheduled from December 27 to January 2, 2024, the event aligns with His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary, paying homage to Thailand’s royal history and the temple’s architectural splendor.







The event is a collaboration between government and religious leaders. Key attendees at the announcement included Phra Dhammavajiramuni, the organizing committee’s chairman, and committee members Phra Metheevorayan and Phra Rajavajirathibodi, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The celebration will feature various activities showcasing Thai culture, including traditional performances, local games, and various market stalls. There will also be opportunities for spiritual engagement through meditation sessions, offering all visitors a comprehensive experience of the spiritual aspects of Thai culture. (NNT)





































