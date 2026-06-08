Eastern aviation power shift as Thailand revives giant U-Tapao MRO ambition

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Airways is moving forward with its long-delayed aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) project at U-Tapao Airport, aiming to transform the Eastern Economic Corridor into a regional aviation hub. The project covers 210 rai of land and is expected to be submitted for board approval on June 15, according to the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (Eastern Economic Corridor Office). Thai Airways International has confirmed it will proceed with the original site plan after reaching an agreement with U-Tapao International Aviation Company (UTA), resolving earlier disputes over relocation proposals.

The MRO facility will be developed on the existing 210-rai site at U-Tapao International Airport, with an estimated project value of around 13 billion baht and a 50-year lease term. The project is designed to position Thailand as a regional aircraft maintenance center, with construction expected to take 2–3 years once approvals are finalized. Operations could begin alongside the completion of U-Tapao’s second runway.







Under the agreement, the government will receive two forms of benefits: land lease payments and a step-up revenue-sharing structure. Revenue sharing is expected to begin in year five of operation, with rates set at 3% during years 5–10, increasing to 5% in years 11–15, and rising to 7% thereafter.

During the first four years, when the project is in design and construction, only lease payments will be collected.



The Eastern Economic Corridor Office also plans to develop an additional 70 rai adjacent to the MRO site, including 30 rai dedicated to private jet services. The remaining 40 rai will be developed for related aviation businesses, supporting the goal of creating a fully integrated aviation ecosystem at U-Tapao. Officials said the project could attract global aviation partners and strengthen Thailand’s position in the regional aerospace industry. The MRO development is considered a key pillar of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor strategy, aimed at boosting long-term investment, high-tech industry growth, and aviation infrastructure competitiveness in Southeast Asia.

















































