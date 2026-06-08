Motorcycle revving leads to armed confrontation in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dispute that reportedly began with the sound of a motorcycle engine being revved escalated into a late-night confrontation involving knives and multiple youths, leaving one man injured in Banglamung. At approximately 12:10 a.m. on June 8, officers from Banglamung Police Station were called to a disturbance in the Ban Nong Manao community, Soi 9, Banglamung district. Rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found a large crowd of residents and youths gathered in the alley. A Thai man, estimated to be around 30 years old and reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was found injured after being assaulted. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital. Investigators discovered several knives at the scene, which were collected as evidence. Police also found a sedan with shattered windows and a black Honda Wave 125 motorcycle that had been left damaged after a collision. According to 25-year-old Rojanawisit, one of those involved in the incident, the trouble began when a group of youths had been drinking in the area since earlier in the evening. After completing repairs on his motorcycle, he took it out for a test ride and revved the engine near his home before returning.







He claimed a group of youths later rode into the alley appearing to seek a confrontation before leaving. He subsequently rode to the area where the group was drinking to assess the situation, though no altercation occurred at that time. Later that night, after returning home, the same group allegedly came back, revving their motorcycles loudly outside his residence while shouting and carrying tools and knives. The group then left the area. Wanting to resolve the issue, he said he rode after them to talk. According to his account, the other group initially stated that the matter was settled and that no further conflict was necessary.

However, as he was returning home, one member of the group allegedly chased him with a knife and attempted to attack him. He abandoned his motorcycle and ran back to his residence, calling relatives and others for assistance. A chaotic confrontation then broke out between the two sides, resulting in one member of the opposing group being injured. Police are interviewing those involved, reviewing CCTV footage, and gathering witness statements to establish the exact sequence of events and determine any criminal charges. Authorities emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that all facts will be examined to ensure fairness to all parties.























































