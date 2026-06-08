Horror in hotel kitchen as fridge explosion kills young chef in India

GUJARAT, India — A tragic accident inside a hotel kitchen in Rajkot city has left a 20-year-old chef dead after a refrigerator reportedly exploded, sending metal fragments and debris flying across the crowded workspace. The victim, identified as Arvind Singh, was working inside the kitchen of a hotel in Gujarat state when the explosion occurred at around 3:00 p.m. on June 3. At the time of the incident, around 20 staff members were present, busy preparing food, when the refrigerator suddenly burst without warning.







Security camera footage captured the moment of the explosion, showing chaos erupting inside the kitchen as debris scattered violently across the room. Colleagues immediately rushed to assist Arvind, who had been struck by flying fragments and collapsed on the floor, heavily injured.

He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, but doctors later confirmed that he had died from severe injuries.



Reports from local media, including Bhaskar English, state that Arvind had been working at the hotel for only one month. He was the eldest son in his family and had recently taken on the responsibility of supporting his household following the death of his father. Family members, including cousins who also worked at the same hotel, rushed to Rajkot upon hearing the news. Local police have launched an investigation and believe the explosion may have been caused by a failure in the refrigerator’s compressor or cooling system, leading to a pressure buildup and sudden blast. Authorities have recorded the case as a fatal workplace accident while further forensic investigations continue.

















































