Desperate beach rescue in Pattaya as lifeguards battle to save drowning victim

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic rescue unfolded at Pattaya Beach after a homeless man was found unconscious in the sea, prompting lifeguards to perform emergency CPR in a bid to save his life. At around 4:00 p.m. on June 7, lifeguards from the Pattaya beach safety unit received an urgent alert from a foreign tourist reporting a person drowning near Soi 10.







The lifeguard team immediately coordinated with rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon, along with medical staff from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, and rushed to the scene. When rescuers arrived, lifeguards had already pulled the man from the water. He was estimated to be around 40 years old and carried no identification documents. He was found unconscious with no pulse, prompting immediate CPR efforts on the beach before he was urgently transported to hospital.



Personal belongings, including a shoulder bag and a bottle of white liquor, were found left on the beach and were collected as evidence. According to lifeguards, the incident began when a foreign tourist noticed the man entering the water before showing signs of distress and possibly drowning. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched, but despite emergency resuscitation attempts, the man remained unconscious before being transferred to medical personnel for further treatment. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

















































