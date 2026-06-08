Pattaya works daily to reclaim sidewalks, but encroachments remain a problem

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers from Naklua conducted a sidewalk clearance operation along Sukhumvit Road, removing obstructions and warning business operators against placing goods and materials on public walkways. Officials said businesses were instructed to move items back within their own premises, noting that some encroachments may stem from a lack of awareness of city regulations. The operation forms part of Pattaya’s ongoing campaign to improve urban order, enhance pedestrian safety, and ensure public sidewalks remain accessible to all users. Authorities stressed that sidewalks are intended for public use and urged continued cooperation from local businesses to help maintain a cleaner, safer, and more orderly city environment.























































