Pattaya works daily to reclaim sidewalks, but encroachments remain a problem

By Pattaya Mail
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Pattaya municipal officers moved to clear encroachments along Sukhumvit Road, reminding businesses that public sidewalks are for pedestrians, not storage space.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers from Naklua conducted a sidewalk clearance operation along Sukhumvit Road, removing obstructions and warning business operators against placing goods and materials on public walkways. Officials said businesses were instructed to move items back within their own premises, noting that some encroachments may stem from a lack of awareness of city regulations. The operation forms part of Pattaya’s ongoing campaign to improve urban order, enhance pedestrian safety, and ensure public sidewalks remain accessible to all users. Authorities stressed that sidewalks are intended for public use and urged continued cooperation from local businesses to help maintain a cleaner, safer, and more orderly city environment.


“Give the sidewalks back to the people” — Naklua enforcement officers continue efforts to remove obstructions and improve safety along Pattaya’s busy Sukhumvit corridor.

Daily enforcement continues as Pattaya works to keep sidewalks safe, accessible, and free from encroachment.
























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