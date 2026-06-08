Rider leaps to safety as motorcycle erupts in flames on busy Pattaya road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic vehicle fire caused panic on one of Pattaya’s busiest roads after a motorcycle suddenly burst into flames, forcing its rider to abandon the vehicle and run for safety moments before it was completely destroyed. The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on June 6 on Pattaya Third Road near the South Pattaya Communications Intersection. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to reports of a motorcycle fire and coordinated with Pattaya City disaster prevention officials, who dispatched a fire engine to the scene.







Upon arrival, firefighters found a Honda Click motorcycle fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly moved in to contain the blaze and succeeded in bringing it under control within 10 minutes. However, the fire had already consumed virtually the entire vehicle, leaving behind little more than a charred metal frame. The incident caused alarm among motorists and pedestrians, as thick smoke and flames erupted in the middle of a heavily trafficked roadway. Traffic slowed significantly while emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire and secure the area before the wreckage was removed.

The motorcycle’s owner, a Thai woman in her 40s or 50s who declined to be identified, told authorities that the vehicle had recently undergone repairs after being damaged by flooding. According to her, the motorcycle had received maintenance work including the replacement of its spark plug and battery. She said she was riding along Pattaya Third Road when another motorist traveling behind her began shouting warnings that flames were coming from her motorcycle.



Realizing something was wrong, she immediately pulled over and jumped off the bike. Within moments, the fire intensified and rapidly spread through the vehicle, engulfing it before she could do anything to stop it. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police documented the scene and collected evidence as part of their investigation. Authorities have also coordinated with relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the fire, including whether it may have been linked to electrical damage or components affected by the previous flooding.

















































