East Pattaya subdistrict begins planning for new secondary school

Nongprue officials surveyed the land where the subdistrict’s new secondary school.

Deputy Mayor Somchok Yindeesuk led a group of educators and bureaucrats to the site cattycorner from Mooltripakdee International School on Soi Two Mango Trees in Moo 3 village March 22. There they envisioned where buildings and other facilities would be placed.



Nongprue already has hired well-known school builder Khaimug Design and Construction Co. to design the campus. The preliminary design should be complete in April and then will be opened to public hearings.

Somchok said the school will be designed in a modern fashion with “green” sustainable structures.







Once the design is approved, the sub-district will request budgets for construction and operation. Officials hope to break ground in 2024 with no completion date estimated.































