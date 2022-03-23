Pattaya’s appointed leaders leave office Friday

The era of Pattaya being run by government appointees finally ends on March 25 when the terms of the city’s mayor and city council expire.

City Council Chairman Sittiphon Krutanak led council members to city hall’s King Taksin the Great monument March 22 to pay respects and thank Pattaya’s “father” for being allowed to serve.



The current Pattaya council was appointed Oct. 29 after the previous panel appointed by the military junta in 2016 collapsed under the weight of attrition and infighting.

Sonthaya also was appointed in 2018 by junta leader and now Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, with whom he worked closely in anticipation of national elections in 2019.

The first city elections since 2012 will be held May 22. (PCPR)






































