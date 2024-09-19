Neighbour dispute over barking dog leads to shooting in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dispute over a dog’s incessant barking ended in a shooting on September 17 at Soi Boonsampan 17, in East Pattaya. The victim, Wanit S., 41, told police that the conflict began due to persistent barking, an issue he had repeatedly raised with his neighbour.







The situation escalated when 47-year-old Ms Siwaporn threw a plant pot at Wanit’s door while he was trimming a tree, seemingly aiming to knock him off the ladder. Ms Siwaporn claimed that after firing the first shot, Wanit approached her with pruning shears, prompting her to fire again, unintentionally hitting him in the leg.

Siwaporn was arrested at the scene with a .32 calibre revolver and four bullets, two of which had been discharged. She stated that she shot after Wanit verbally provoked her and came toward her with a gardening tool.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage for additional evidence and have detained Siwaporn for further questioning. Wanit will be interviewed once he has recovered. The incident underscores the risks of unresolved conflicts escalating into violence.





































