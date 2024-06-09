Drunk’s car plunges into canal after hitting pickup truck in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early morning of June 8, a heavily intoxicated driver lost control of his car, crashed into a pickup truck, and plunged into a roadside canal on the rim road of Mabprachan Reservoir in East Pattaya.

Somchai, the 42-year-old driver of the Toyota pickup truck, was unharmed. The other driver who caused the mayhem, Kritsanarak, 29, was driving a Toyota Yaris sedan when he collided with the pickup truck, veered off the road, and plunged into the canal and sustaining minor injuries. Rescue personnel provided first aid at the scene.









Somchai recounted that he was driving his pickup truck normally along the rim road when the Toyota Yaris, traveling at high speed, lost control around a curve and collided with his truck. The impact caused his vehicle to spin before the sedan plunged into the canal. Local residents who came to assist found Kritsanarak incoherent due to his state of drunkenness.

Police officers from Nongprue Police Station conducted an on-site investigation. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the sedan lost control, collided with the pickup truck, and plunged into the roadside canal, providing crucial evidence. Kritsanarak was taken into custody and will undergo a blood alcohol test as part of the legal proceedings.





































