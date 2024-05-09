Children and adults injured in horrifying Pattaya intersection collision

PATTAYA, Thailand – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Sukhumvit Road and the South Pattaya traffic light junction on the night of May 8 resulted in serious injuries for three children and two adult men.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport sustained severe damage, with its rear wheel dislodged. The driver, identified as Sathit Sinuansasakulni, 52, sustained injuries, along with three passengers. Two boys aged 10 and 14 suffered severe head injuries, while an 8-year-old girl sustained body injuries and a laceration to her left wrist from broken glass. The rider of the Honda CB1000R motorbike, Wiranj Suksao, 23, was found unconscious on the road, bleeding profusely.







Eyewitness Mongkol Khamprasong, 29, told police that the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport initially stopped at a red light beside him, unexpectedly it crossed the intersection, entering the path of the oncoming motorcycle, which had the right of way with a green light. Despite attempted braking, the motorcycle collided forcefully with the SUV, resulting in a deafening crash that sent debris scattering across the road.

Prompt emergency medical responders administered immediate first aid and performed CPR on the injured before swiftly transporting Wiranj to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Pattaya Police Investigator Pol. Maj. Col. Sutthiraphan Thapsri conducted an initial investigation at the scene, documenting evidence and preserving CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the accident.





































