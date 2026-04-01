Drunken dispute turns violent in Pattaya as bar guard stabbed and suspect beaten

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night altercation in Pattaya turned violent after two intoxicated men were ejected from a bar, leading to a chaotic clash that left a security guard seriously injured and one suspect beaten.

Police were called to the scene on Pattaya Third Road in the early hours of March 30 following reports of a fight with injuries outside a local venue.

One man, aged 34, was found lying in a pool of blood in a parking area with head injuries and multiple wounds. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to hospital. A second suspect, heavily intoxicated, attempted to flee but was later detained by police nearby.

A 41-year-old bar security guard was also injured after being stabbed in the abdomen during the incident. He managed to make his own way to hospital before emergency services arrived.

Investigators recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack, along with a motorcycle left at the scene.

According to initial reports, the two men had been drinking heavily inside the venue before one of them vomited, prompting staff to ask them to pay a fine and leave. Witnesses said the pair later returned on a motorcycle, throwing bottles at the front of the bar and triggering a violent confrontation.



Staff and witnesses reported that tensions had already been building inside the venue before the men were escorted out. Shortly after, the situation escalated into a physical clash, during which the stabbing occurred.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning those involved to determine the sequence of events and pursue legal action.



































