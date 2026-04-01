Good Samaritan gesture turns chaotic as intoxicated foreigner lashes out on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – What began as an attempt to help an intoxicated foreigner sleeping by the roadside quickly escalated into chaos on Walking Street, after the man reportedly became aggressive and attacked bystanders.

Police were called to the scene around 9:00 a.m. on March 30 after reports of a foreign man in a frenzied state causing a disturbance in the popular nightlife area.

Officers arrived to find the man, believed to be aged between 30 and 35, behaving aggressively inside a nearby building after allegedly chasing and attempting to assault locals and tourists, sparking panic in the area.

Witnesses said the situation began when a Bolt driver noticed the man lying on the roadside and approached him out of concern. However, upon being awakened, the man reportedly became angry, shouting abuse and attempting to attack the person who tried to help him.

Nearby residents and bystanders stepped in to restrain the man before police arrived and took control of the situation.

The suspect was later taken into custody and transported to Pattaya City Police Station to calm down, with legal proceedings to follow.



































