Drunken Brit’s bizarre assault leaves Bolt driver injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Bolt taxi driver reported to the media that he was physically assaulted by a foreigner sustaining severe injuries. He alleged that he was head-butted and bitten on the mouth, resulting in a split lip, all because he demanded payment for his services.

Reporters met with Weeraphon Duangsuwan, 30, at his residence, where he displayed injuries across his body, including a closed right eye, a split lower lip, and bite marks on various parts. After initial treatment at Bang Lamung Hospital, he continued his recovery at home.







Weeraphon recounted the incident to reporters, stating that he works as a Bolt taxi driver. On January 28, around 03:30 a.m., he picked up a foreign customer identified as James Williams, a 55-year-old British national, from Soi Bua Khao in Central Pattaya. The destination was a residence in the Thung Klom – Talman area in east Pattaya.

At the South Pattaya intersection, the foreign customer requested a stop to urinate. After parking, the customer alighted and walked toward a nearby motorcycle taxi. Weeraphon tried to explain that the foreigner was his fare, who he had picked up from Soi Bua Khao. The total fare was 171 Baht, but the motorcycle taxi driver handed him only 100 Baht, insisting that Weeraphon should follow them to collect the remaining amount at the foreigner’s residence.

Upon reaching the Brit’s house in east Pattaya, about 10 km from the initial stop, Weeraphon parked some distance away, waiting for the motorcycle taxi to come back with the money. Growing impatient, he approached the house and observed that the motorcycle taxi driver and the foreigner were involved in a heated argument. He decided to go closer to investigate.

Upon reaching the scene, he found them physically fighting. Weeraphon intervened, opening his car door to record the incident on his mobile phone. However, the foreigner turned his attention towards him, attacked him, and head-butted him, causing him to fall. The intoxicated Brit pounced on him and bit Weeraphon’s lower lip and continued to punch and kick, inflicting serious injuries.

Weeraphon managed to free himself, ran towards a nearby house, knocked for help, and hid while calling relatives. Meanwhile, the drunken Brit attempted to drive off in his Mitsubishi Triton pickup but didn’t get far crashing into a neighbour’s wall, causing significant damage.

The police arrived 15 minutes later, rescuing Weeraphon from his hiding place. During the scuffle, the motorcycle taxi driver disappeared. Police subdued the intoxicated Brit and took him into custody, transporting him to the Nongprue Police Station for temporary detention.

Williams claimed that he was assaulted by the motorbike taxi driver and that 10,000 baht was stolen from him. He further threatened to file a complaint against both the motorcycle taxi driver and the Bolt driver who allegedly threatened and caused him injuries. The police documented this information as evidence and took the injured persons to receive medical treatment at Bang Lamung Hospital.

A meeting between the two parties is scheduled for further negotiations. If the investigation reveals William’s wrongdoing, legal proceedings will be initiated according to established procedures, ensuring fairness for all parties. The police are still searching for the motorbike taxi driver involved in the fight, who allegedly took Williams’ money.































