Electronic system streamlines registration of imitation firearms

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Provincial Administration has introduced an electronic registration system for imitation firearms and weapons in Chonburi Province. The initiative aims to enhance convenience for citizens seeking to register their ownership of such items with integrity, allowing them to record information seamlessly through the electronic platform.







This system is specifically designed to simplify the ownership registration process for imitation firearms, including blank guns. Citizens can now complete the registration without the need to physically visit the district office. Utilizing the electronic system provided by the Department of Provincial Administration ensures that citizens can submit information with both integrity and ease.

By opting for the electronic registration system, citizens benefit from a swift and efficient ownership notification process. The Department of Provincial Administration has shared links for Thais with ID numbers and district offices to access the Imitation Firearm or Weapon Ownership Registration platform: For Thais with ID numbers: [https://blankgun.dopa.go.th](https://blankgun.dopa.go.th)

For District offices: [https://blankgun.dopa.go.th/admin/](https://blankgun.dopa.go.th/admin/)































