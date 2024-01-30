Thailand expedites long-haul flight hub in Phang Nga

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is expediting the construction of the new Andaman International Airport, envisioned as a direct long-haul flight hub in Thailand’s southern region. Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit recently inspected the progress of the airport in Phang Nga province, set to be Phuket’s second airport, and initiated steps to enhance local transport infrastructure.







The development of the Andaman International Airport, currently in its second stage, is designed to complement Phuket Airport. With both airports operational, they are projected to collectively handle up to 18 million passengers annually, a significant increase from the 12.5 million currently managed by Phuket Airport alone.

The plan is for Andaman International Airport to focus on direct long-distance international flights, while Phuket Airport will serve domestic and short-haul international flights. Suriya has also emphasized the need for improved land transport infrastructure to connect the two airports, enhancing passenger convenience.







Deputy AOT Director Kirati Kitmanawat stated that the AOT will act on the transport minister’s directives. The two airports are situated approximately 23.4 kilometers apart, with the journey between them via Sarasin Bridge taking less than 20 minutes.

Phuket Airport, with its single runway and 25 aprons, currently accommodates up to 20 flights per hour. Plans to expand this capacity were hindered by space constraints, leading to the decision to build a second airport. Andaman International Airport is expected to open in 2031, according to a Center for Aviation report. (NNT)



































