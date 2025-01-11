Pattaya Mayor welcomes tourist boat operators and discusses measures to improve tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngmpichet welcomed representatives from the Pattaya tourist boat operators, led by Natthapong Manasom, President of the Koh Larn Diving Association on January 9. The group paid a New Year’s visit to the mayor and presented a report on the current situation regarding tourism-related regulations, following recent efforts to streamline operations.

The discussion centered on various measures, including standardized pricing for speedboat fares to prevent conflicts and exploitation of tourists. The goal is to enhance the overall experience for visitors while safeguarding Pattaya’s reputation as a prime tourist destination.



Mayor Poramet expressed his gratitude to the agencies involved for their cooperation in maintaining a positive image for the city. He emphasized that ensuring safety standards would be a primary focus to boost the city’s tourism reputation. These efforts align with the vision of “Neo Pattaya” and the 15 policies outlined to shape a new and inclusive Pattaya, where no one is left behind.











































