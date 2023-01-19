Drunk Russian hurts 3 in rampage in Pattaya 7-11 shop

A drunk Russian was arrested for injuring himself and two others during a rampage in a Walking Street 7-Eleven convenience store.

The unidentified foreigner in his late 30s walked through a glass door and destroyed shelf items in the convenience store at the corner of Soi 14. He was cut by glass, as was employee Kanya Inpanon, 53.







Witnesses said the heavyset Russian brute came in around 4:30 a.m. to buy a bottle of water, but began complaining about the 10-baht price. He then started harassing other customers, shouting and throwing things. The tantrum got worse when he broke the glass door.

An employee called on a nearby motorcycle-taxi driver to help subdue the raging Russian, but when the brave volunteer got head-butted and started bleeding, he thought twice about intervening and called police.







Police finally tackled the Russian and threw him in the drunk tank until morning before charging him with various offenses.































