Drunk Russian hurts 3 in rampage in Pattaya 7-11 shop

By Pattaya Mail
The Russian stands in the smashed doorway of the 7-11 shop mocking security guards as they try to subdue the drunken man.

A drunk Russian was arrested for injuring himself and two others during a rampage in a Walking Street 7-Eleven convenience store.

The unidentified foreigner in his late 30s walked through a glass door and destroyed shelf items in the convenience store at the corner of Soi 14. He was cut by glass, as was employee Kanya Inpanon, 53.



Witnesses said the heavyset Russian brute came in around 4:30 a.m. to buy a bottle of water, but began complaining about the 10-baht price. He then started harassing other customers, shouting and throwing things. The tantrum got worse when he broke the glass door.

An employee called on a nearby motorcycle-taxi driver to help subdue the raging Russian, but when the brave volunteer got head-butted and started bleeding, he thought twice about intervening and called police.



Police finally tackled the Russian and threw him in the drunk tank until morning before charging him with various offenses.

7-11 employee Kanya Inpanon sits outside the store nursing her bleeding face caused by flying glass after the rampaging Russian smashed the door.


The inebriated Russian walked through a glass door of the 7-11 store on Walking Street and went on a destruction rampage destroying goods on the shelves.

Security guards subdue the raging Russian and give him first aid for his self-inflicted bloody wounds before hauling him off to the drunk tank.





