Chinese guide’s deadly plunge from Pattaya condo ‘suspicious’

Pattaya police are calling the death of a Chinese tour guide who fell from the roof of a Naklua condominium suspicious.

The body of Chen Pu Lin, 33, was found wearing only underwear outside the unnamed condo on Naklua Road Jan. 16.







While Chen’s room was not ransacked, there were signs of forcible entry. A blood trail was found leading to the fifth floor and a pool of blood at the entry to the roof.

Furthermore, security cameras captured Chen, with a head wound, running. His fall was not recorded, however.







Colleagues told police four tour guides had come to Pattaya on Jan. 13 to scout out accommodations and attractions. But, this day, Chen said he felt ill and did not join them.

The coworkers said Chen didn’t have any conflicts with anyone in Pattaya.

Pattaya police called in Chonburi forensics specialists to collect evidence.

































