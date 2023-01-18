Shoddy 2009 Pattaya roadwork causes 2023 collapse

By Pattaya Mail
New contractors had to be called in to redo the road work in Soi Mabyailia 24 that collapsed because of shoddy work by the previous contractor.

Shoddy work by road contractors more than a decade ago caused a Nongprue road to collapse.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and subdistrict engineers inspected Soi Mabyailia 24 on Jan. 17 which had partially subsided.

The road was rebuilt and paved with concrete in 2009 as part of a 3.7-million-baht project that called for new drainage pipes and cesspits. But 14 years later engineers discovered that contractor didn’t weld the pipes to the cesspits, causing rainwater to leak and erode the road’s foundation, causing it to subside for about 30 centimeters.


A security guard placed traffic barriers around the sinkhole to keep cars and motorbikes from falling in.





