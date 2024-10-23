Strange thief steals sports clothes and changes in plain sight in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man has issued a warning after a bizarre incident involving a thief who stole sports clothes and changed right in front of his house, leaving behind the remnants of his old outfit.

The Facebook user “Pro Khon Derm Bo Rai” shared a post with surveillance footage capturing the unusual theft that occurred around 4:15 AM on October 21 in Chatkhao 9 Village, in east Pattaya.

Songwut Tiangsiri, 34, the homeowner who posted the warning, explained that he had taken his family to enjoy a day at the beach and had left his son’s school sports uniform hanging out to dry. Upon waking up the next morning, he discovered the uniform was missing and reviewed the CCTV footage.



The video revealed a mysterious man dressed in a white shirt and black shorts approaching the house. He first removed his shirt, put on the stolen sports uniform, then stripped naked in front of the camera before slipping into the athletic shorts he had taken. Throughout the incident, a passing motorcycle rider did not seem to startle the thief, who nonchalantly changed clothes and left behind his discarded outfit for the homeowner to find.

Songwut cautioned the community to be more vigilant, especially those with women and children at home, out of concern for their safety.








































