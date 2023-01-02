Drunk driver hits another drunk sleeping in car on Pattaya roadside

A Pattaya woman sleeping off her New Year’s Eve bender got a rude awakening when another woman who didn’t sleep it off hit her.

Waranya Nimcharoenpong, 26, was dozing in her white MG on Third Road near the old X-Zyte club when a Nissan Almera driven by Bongkotrat Aumthon, 25, barreled into her.







The MG flipped onto its side with Waranya trapped in the vehicle. She was in a state of shock, but suffered only minor injuries. Bongkotrat was taken into custody by Pattaya police on suspicion of drunk driving.























