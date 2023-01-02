Driver hurt after slamming into stopped cars at Pattaya intersection

One person was severely injured after he crashed his SUV into two cars stopped at a Sukhumvit Road intersection.

Panya Wanchana, 57, was trapped inside his Chevrolet Trailblazer in the 11 p.m. Dec. 30 crash on Sukhuvmit Road at Boon Kanchana-Soi Khao Talo traffic lights. He was freed and transported to a local hospital.







Ubol Kaewwangworn, driver of a Pro Mushroom Co. cargo truck, said he was stopped at the light when Panya crashed into him, pushing the truck onto the center island.

Panya’s car overturned in the process. Pisit, driver of a Toyota Camry which was also rear-ended, said he was uninjured.























