Frozen food industry in Thailand flourishes with surge in new entrants

The frozen food industry in Thailand has continuously shown impressive growth in production for both domestic consumption and export. The total market value of the Thai frozen food sector over the past three years is estimated at 300 billion baht. New frozen food industry registrations between January and October 2022 rose by 84%, compared with the same period last year. Thai investors have the highest investment, with an amount of 48,091.14 million baht (86.2%), followed by Japanese investors, 3,629.82 million baht (6.51%), Chinese, 1,038.45 million baht (1.86%), and Singaporean, 813.89 million baht (1.46%).







In the first nine months of 2022, exports of Thai frozen food amounted to 87.9 billion baht, such as frozen fruit, fresh vegetables, fresh shrimp, fresh squid, chilled and frozen fish, steamed and boiled crab, frozen and fresh chicken, and frozen duck.

Thailand has long been called “the kitchen of the world” thanks to the combination of having abundant natural resources, a year-round growing season, and a relatively low-cost but highly skilled labor force. In addition, Thai food is a delicious way to spread Thai culture and ways of life to the world. (PRD)























