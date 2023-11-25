Drunk driver flips car on Sukhumvit Road, fractures skull

PATTAYA, Thailand – A drunk driver flipped his car on Sukhumvit Road in the early hours of November 21, injuring himself and damaging his vehicle. The accident was reported by a witness who saw the car swerve off and hit the road island.

The driver, Kriangrit Klapjai, 40, was found to have a fractured skull and was taken to the hospital by the rescue team. He had been out drinking with friends and was on his way back home to Sattahip. He could not recall what caused the crash.







The witness, Phonthip Damiam, 44, said that the car, a bronze Toyota sedan, was traveling at high speed and almost collided with a Pattaya City truck that was watering plants in the middle of the road. The driver rapidly swerved off, forcing the car to overturn.

The police said that alcohol was a significant factor in the accident and that further tests will be conducted to determine the driver’s blood alcohol level. The driver will face legal consequences for his reckless behaviour.



























