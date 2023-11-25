Pattaya Bay dazzles with fireworks amidst traffic woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Bay was lit up by the International Fireworks Festival on November 24, the first day of the two-day event. The spectacular show, which started at 7.30 p.m., attracted a huge crowd of locals and tourists who flocked to the beach road to witness the dazzling display.







However, the event also caused significant traffic congestion in the Pattaya region, as vehicles carrying both residents and tourists converged toward the beach road. The traffic jam affected North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, and South Pattaya, as well as the railway road and the Sukhumvit road. The traffic situation worsened as the day progressed, despite the closure of the beach road at 3 p.m.







Pattaya City authorities had designated various parking areas throughout the city, strategically located in North, Central, and South Pattaya. Prior to the event, extensive publicity efforts were made to inform the public about road closures and designated parking spaces. As of 5 p.m. crowds started to reserve spots on the beach for the fireworks.

Law enforcement officers from Pattaya City Police Station collaborated with nearby police stations and relevant agencies to ensure the safety of lives and properties, including traffic management. The International Fireworks Festival promises to be a dazzling spectacle, attracting large crowds, and Pattaya authorities are working diligently to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all attendees.









































