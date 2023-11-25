Pattaya sets up control point on South Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Administration has established a dedicated control point on South Pattaya Walking Street, to enhance the experience for tourists and maintain a safe environment. The control point serves as a central hub for overseeing and managing activities within the popular destination.







The initiative aims to provide a heightened level of convenience and safety for both local and international tourists exploring the vibrant South Pattaya Walking Street. The control point is staffed by administrative personnel who can assist tourists with any inquiries or issues they may encounter. The control point also monitors the traffic flow and noise level in the area, ensuring a smooth and pleasant holiday experience for everyone.







The presence of the control point signifies the city’s commitment to fostering a positive and secure atmosphere for all individuals frequenting the South Pattaya Walking Street. This proactive approach aligns with Pattaya’s ongoing endeavors to further establish itself as a premier tourist destination, providing an enjoyable and hassle-free experience for everyone coming here during the festive season.



























