Drunk cracks skull in fall from Pattaya-area breakwater

An Udon Thani man drunk on cheap rice whiskey cracked his skull after falling off the breakwater on Dongtan Beach.

In addition to the head wound, Somjit Sengsanan, 46, also had serious cuts and puncture wounds after falling from the four-meter-tall wall into the sea May 25.





Three friends, equally as drunk, accosted rescue workers, with one delusional witness accusing them of killing his friend.

Not dead, Somjit was sent to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center for treatment.

Drinking buddy Prayom Thongsai, 47, said the four were drinking when Somjit went to play on the breakwater and slipped, hitting his head and toppling into the water.











