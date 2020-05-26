Pattaya traffic-dodging donut sellers happy for job

With so many out of work, a group of pink-shirted workers hawking donuts on the street in Najomtien are happy to have a job.

The donut sellers, who wander up and down Sukhumvit Road’s center divider near the Prosecution Junction have been a fixture for years. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the employees of the Fan Chan (My Sweetheart) donut shop can be found selling bags of baked goods for 20 baht each.







In interviews, several of the workers said they’d been doing it for years. They approach drivers stopped at the light and dodge moving traffic.



Each earns 300-400 baht a day, plus commission. It’s not a lot, they said, but in these terrible economic times, it’s good to have work.















