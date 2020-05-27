Police roust Thais drinking on Pattaya Beach

Pattaya police rousted a group of Thais who plopped themselves down in the middle of the Beach Road promenade to eat and drink in defiance of the emergency decree.







City regulatory enforcement officers warned the group of five men and women that they would be arrested if they didn’t get up and move along. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, gathering in groups, eating and drinking alcohol on Pattaya Beach is forbidden.

Besides, the group had blocked the entire footpath for pedestrians, runners and cyclists.

Violation of the emergency decree carries maximum penalties of a 100,000-baht fine and a year in prison.











