Drug dealer shot in gunfight with police on Jomtien Second Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A suspected drug dealer was shot and injured during a chase and gunfight in Jomtien on May 23. The incident occurred when Na Jomtien police conducted a sting operation to arrest the drug dealer. Just before they made contact near Soi 11, the suspect realized it was a setup and tried to escape. Police officers shot at his car tires. Despite the burst tires, the suspect continued driving until he crashed onto the median on Jomtien Second Road.







Despite the crash, the suspect resisted arrest, brandishing a firearm at the officers. In self-defence, an officer fired back, hitting the suspect in the leg. The injured suspect surrendered and was taken into custody before being transported for medical treatment.

The suspect was identified as Adisak J. also known as Joe Jomtien, 45. Inside the Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, police discovered a black bag containing 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), approximately 150 methamphetamine pills ready for sale, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, a 9mm firearm, and 15 rounds of ammunition. These items were collected as evidence.





































