Driving restricted on Bangkok-Pattaya-Rayong motorway between 9 pm-4 am

Thailand’s Department of Highways (DoH) will restrict the use of Motorway No 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya-Map Ta Phut-Rayong) and Motorway No 9 (Bang Pa-in-Bang Phli and Phra Daeng-Bang Khuntian Interchange) between 9pm and 4am from Monday until July 25th.

The department said the restriction was put in place to comply with the government’s order to restrict unnecessary travel during those hours.







According to the DoH, restrictions will also apply to other expressways operated by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

The DoH said cargo trucks, carrying agricultural produce, fuel, medical supplies and equipment, are exempt. Motorists are advised to contact the DoH’s 1568 hotline for further information. (NNT)



















