Vaccinations commence for Pattaya citizens under Section 33

Vaccinations for Pattaya citizens under Section 33 of the Social Security Act have begun.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and Withawat Kooprasert, director of the Chonburi Social Security office, were present at the Central Marina Shopping Plaza on July 9 to observe the ongoing Covid-19 vaccinations administered to citizens who have pre-registered through their work organizations to get their shots.







The mayor said that in Banglamung district, more than 37,000 citizens under Section 33 have registered to get vaccinated. He said, “13,000 doses of vaccine were allocated to our district and the plan is to vaccinate 660 people daily.”

The vaccination procedures which began on July 8 will continue at the Party House on the 1st floor of the Central Marina from 08.30 to 16.30 except on weekends and official holidays.































