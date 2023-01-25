Driver hurt as truck crashes into electric pole, burns outside Pattaya

A truck driver was injured when he blew a tire, crashed and sparked a fire in Takhiantia.

Sophon Amornteeravej, 34, was pulled from the burning six-wheeled truck on the highway frontage road and transported to Laem Chabang Hospital.







Witness Chalermphon Kaewseng, 32, said Sophon told him that the cargo truck blew a tire. He lost control and crashed into an electricity pole, knocking it down and dropping live power lines onto the truck. That sparked a devastating fire that destroyed the vehicle.

Sophon was pulled from the vehicle before being seriously injured.

































