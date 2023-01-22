Chinese New Year sales boom in Pattaya

The Year of the Rabbit is proving to be the Year of Profit for merchants selling Chinese New Year goods.

For the first time since 2019, Pattaya truly is celebrating Chinese New Year. On Jan. 20, Rattanakorn Morning Market on Soi Siam Country Club was buzzing with business, with Chinese-Thais buying pork, chicken, duck, Chinese New Year cakes and ancestor offerings.







The number of customers actually hasn’t increased over the Covid-19 years, said vendor Supaluk Kamnerdchok, but everyone is buying more.

Shopper Saranya Kerdtaveesom is one of those buying not only more items for Chinese New Year, but better-quality items.

She said that after three years of no celebration, she’s splurging a bit in 2023. The prices are higher than before, but, this year, it’s worth it, she said. If she shops well, she and her family will eat well.







Supaluk said that, despite inflation, prices have been hard to increase. To offset any price increases, the shop is offering free delivery for large purchase and discounts for parents.

At Pu Boutique in Naklua, owner Sontaya Sribanyen acknowledged higher prices, but said he empathizes with parents who, for example, have to outfit three children in Chinese costumes for school. In such cases, he offers discounts.







Pu is a major seller of authentic Chinese garb for New Year’s, including shirts and cheongsam robes. Buyers include hotel staffers, teachers, students and others.

Sales definitely are up, Sonthaya said, with shirts starting at 350 baht and Cheongsams at 380 baht. To handle the crowds, Pu expanded its hours through Jan. 23 to close at 9 p.m.





























