Driver drowns as car overturns in Chonburi canal

A man from Chainat province died when his car plunged into a water-distribution canal in Chonburi.

Anucha Kongat, 50, drowned when his Isuzu Mu-X overturned in the water of the canal running along Sattapong-Don Hua Fon Road Aug. 31.







Paramedic Jeerawat Sichompu of the Trikunnatham Foundation said the rescue team pulled the driver out from the submerged overturned car and tried to resuscitate him, but it was too late to save the man’s life.

Jeerawat warned motorists on that stretch of road next to the canal to be extra careful as it is dark with no guardrails and very dangerous especially when it rains.

































