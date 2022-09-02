Indian tourist loses wallet to sticky-fingered ladyboy on Pattaya Walking Street

The Indian embassy will have more to complain about after yet another of its citizens lost his wallet to some sticky-fingered ladyboys.

Vishal Vajbhaw, 33, reported to Pattaya police just after midnight Aug. 31 that he’d been strolling on Walking Street when two ladyboys accosted him, with one snatching his wallet while the other hugged him and made lewd propositions.







Inside the wallet were 12,000 baht and his ATM card. Vajbhaw said he tried to follow the thieves in high heels, but they somehow outran him.

India’s embassy recently pressured Pattaya-area authorities to crack down on crimes against their citizens, who’ve been victimized weekly by transgender thieves for months.

































