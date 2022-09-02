Pattaya Walking Street repaving 90% complete

The repaving of Walking Street is complete with only artwork to be laid on the decorative tiles.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Aug. 31 that the months-long project to level and retile Walking Street is now 90% complete, with only some decorations left to do by year-end.

The artwork will see Pattaya-based artists lay down their designs, which will be covered in protective varnish.







With overhead wires buried and the street usable again, the next project for city hall will be to rein in the street’s signage, which officials complain hangs too low and blocks emergency vehicles.

Officials are still contemplating a new, uniform sign design first suggested in 2017, but blocked, first by objections from business owners and then the coronavirus pandemic.

City hall soon will organize another meeting with operators to lay out standards, which will be enforced within three months.





































