Double Misfortune – Man assaulted, found carrying drugs during rescue in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 2:40 AM on November 23, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of an injured man assaulted in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya. Rescue volunteers promptly arrived at the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, they found Thanadol Numcharoen, 25, severely injured with a head wound, a split eyebrow, swollen eyes, facial bleeding, and bruises across his body. Rescue personnel provided first aid, but his suspicious behavior during treatment drew attention. He was observed making phone calls, urging clients to quickly collect goods due to his condition.







Authorities were alerted, and upon searching Thanadol, police discovered seven clear zip-lock bags containing crystal methamphetamine (ice), which were confiscated as evidence.

When questioned, Thanadol admitted he was delivering the drugs to a customer named “Aood” from Soi Kor Phai, with whom he had conducted several transactions previously.

However, he claimed he was attacked by two young men while riding his motorcycle to the meeting point. Asked about the price per bag, he jokingly stated he couldn’t remember and needed his “brain to be brighter” to answer properly. He even showed officers incriminating messages from a messaging app detailing his dealings with clients.







Police from Pattaya City Police Station, alongside rescue workers, transported Thanadol to the hospital for further treatment. Following his medical care, he will be detained with the drugs as evidence and handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion among rescuers and bystanders, noting Thanadol’s misfortune of being assaulted and simultaneously apprehended with illegal drugs intended for delivery.







































