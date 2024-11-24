Thailand successfully hosts 61st Lions OSEAL Forum in Pattaya, passes the torch to Japan for 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 61st Oriental & Southeast Asian Lions Forum (OSEAL) concluded in grand style on November 17, at the Royal Cliff Hotel. With the event officially wrapped up, Thailand received praise for its warm hospitality and seamless organization, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

The closing ceremony saw members from 16 countries gather to celebrate the success of the forum, which aims to foster communication, friendship, and cultural exchange among Lions Club members. The forum began with a spectacular parade of over 40 groups and a grand opening ceremony on November 15, with over 4,000 participants. During the closing, Lion Assoc. Prof. Veera Ladnongkhun, the chairman of the OSEAL Forum, led the committee in welcoming attendees and presenting awards.







In a heartfelt moment, a plaque of appreciation was presented to Lion Chanyuth Hengtrakul for his contribution to the event, particularly for his support in promoting the forum and welcoming the guests. Following this, the formal handover of the OSEAL flag took place, marking Japan as the next host for the 62nd OSEAL Forum in Sapporo in 2025.

The closing ceremony was filled with warmth and camaraderie, reflecting the true spirit of the Lions Club community. The forum not only facilitated the exchange of ideas and experiences but also reinforced bonds of friendship and cooperation among participants from different nations.

















































