‘Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024’ to take place in Bangkok and Pattaya Dec 9-15

BANGKOK, Thailand – The equestrian event “Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024” will be held from 9 to 15 December 2024 in both Pattaya, Chonburi Province, and in Bangkok. In Pattaya, it will take place at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club and in Bangkok at the Royal Stable Unit, Sanam Pao, Phahonyothin Road.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Chairperson of the Policy Committee of the Princess’s Cup Thailand, has graciously decided that the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024 would be organized under the concept “Building the Bond Between Horse & Rider. Discover the Joy of Horse Connection.”







This horse-racing event, the 10th of its kind, aims to promote and elevate the standards of the equestrian sport in Thailand, as well as building a strong relationship and bond among equestrians and between equestrian clubs. It is also intended to develop horse-riding skills and experience in equestrian competitions.

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024 consists of two programs. The first program is the FEI SEA CUP (CSIJ-B PATTAYA 2024), to be held from 7 to 10 December for junior riders. This program will be organized, as the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the Southeast Asian Equestrian Federation (SEAEF) are aware of the need to promote the continuity of youth equestrian competitions in the Southeast Asian region. Thailand was honored to host the “FEI SEA Youth Cup 2023” for the first time last year, as part of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2023.







Another program is the Princess’s Cup Thailand, to be held from 9 to 15 December, with five competition categories: (1) dressage, (2) jumping, (3) eventing, (4) best farrier, and (5) best groom.

Other activities will also be held, such as dog contests and a Dog Fun Run event. A flea market will take place on 13-15 December, with many food shops, a bazaar of local products, and photo-taking at the check-in point at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club.

A press conference on the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024 will take place at the Government Public Relations Department in Bangkok on 4 December. Joining the press conference will be Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong, who is Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024, and representatives from relevant organizations. (PRD)









































