Distraught woman rescued from Pattaya Walking Street signboard

A distraught woman was rescued from a signboard at the southern end of Walking Street.

It’s unknown why Wareena Kiewluksana, 39, climbed up on the sign near the Motta Tailors, threatening to jump. Police said she had been a patient at Sri Thanya psychiatric hospital.

Pattaya security officers and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers tried to talk her down, but she could not be placated. Volunteers who climbed onto the sign from the tailor shop’s third floor then managed to loop a safety rope around her and coaxed her down.































