Reckless motorcyclist killed in crash with Pattaya tourist van

A speeding motorcyclist who drove around a construction barrier was killed when he collided with a commuter van.

Saroj Saela, 33, died at the scene of the April 27 wreck on Thepprasit Road at Soi 11.

Kriengkai Chusrichan, the 41-year-old driver of the Toyota Commuter van, said Thepprasit Road has become very narrow due to construction, with a barrier blocking some lanes.







Saroj drove his Yamaha Mio 125 GTX around the barrier and directly into the front of the Toyota van. He slid about 10 meters along the road.

The body was transported to Banglamung Hospital for retrieval by relatives.















