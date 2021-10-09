Disabled Pattaya grandma’s house flooded for month finally gets relief

Pattaya officials finally bailed out an elderly disabled woman who has been living in a flooded house for a month.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and sanitation and engineering workers called on Jinda Sae-Lim, 73, at her inundated Ton Krabok Community home on Sukhumvit Soi 26 in Naklua Oct. 8.







Neighbor Supitchaya Limsriworakan said Jinda lives alone and gets food and other support from the neighborhood. When Pattaya was hit by big storms last month, Jinda’s house flooded and has not drained.



Supitchaya said she contacted city offices responsible for flood relief, but no one came to help. So she called Banlue directly.







The deputy mayor found the paralyzed woman sitting on her bed, surrounded by water. He ordered the fire department to pump out the house and engineers to unclog sewers around the house that allowed water to pool.

While Banlue was there, Jinda asked him if the city could also supply a wheelchair so she could get around.



























