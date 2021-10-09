Pattaya Sports Club supports underprivileged children on Lions World Service Day

Games, stage shows, scholarships and prizes were the highlights at Pattaya-area Lions Clubs celebrated World Service Day.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak chaired the opening ceremony at the Pipo Pony Club on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 21 with representatives from Lions Clubs International District 310C.







Lions World Service Day is commemorated on Oct. 8 around the world, with clubs performing charity works and other projects to benefit society or the environment.



In Chonburi, clubs have focused on helping the poor and disabled. Lions Clubs and other public-service groups came together this year to fund scholarships and the purchase of necessities for families with special-needs children.







Activities included playing recreational games, stage performances from both children and parents, and the presentation of gifts and scholarships funded by Lions clubs, as well as other Pattaya civic groups.

Among them were the Pattaya Sports Club, which donated 10,000 baht, and the Banglamung Red Cross.



























