Hunt for gunmen who shot riot policeman in Bangkok continues

Police will seek warrants for the arrest of four people suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a riot policeman on duty at a flat complex in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on Wednesday’s night.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau would file its request for the warrants with a court today and police expected to arrest the suspects soon.







The seriously injured policeman was identified as Pol L/C Detwit Lettensan. He was shot in his head during a peace-keeping operation at the Din Daeng flat compound.

A surgeon removed a bullet from his head and the policeman remained unconscious and dependent on a ventilator, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said.





























